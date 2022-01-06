Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on OXY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

OXY stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $34,553,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 51.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 314,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

