Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.59. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 651,228 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 289.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the second quarter worth about $979,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 60.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.