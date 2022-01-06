Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Achieves $49.78 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $49.78 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 78.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $11.13 or 0.00025604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,458.40 or 1.00018309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00085552 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00034703 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.31 or 0.00889077 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

