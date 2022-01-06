Oikos Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,183.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Oikos has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $782,997.23 and $5,183.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00061450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00070113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.60 or 0.07890002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00076423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,014.53 or 0.99830743 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008063 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos' launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos' total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

