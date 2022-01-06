Okta, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Okta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $198.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

