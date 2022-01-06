Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Increased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,247 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

