On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.31) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 400 ($5.39). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

OTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.12) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.74) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 428.33 ($5.77).

Shares of On the Beach Group stock opened at GBX 303 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 257 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 314.77. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198.40 ($2.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 517 ($6.97). The firm has a market cap of £502.34 million and a P/E ratio of -15.95.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

