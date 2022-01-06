One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of OLP opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.51%.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

