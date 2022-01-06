Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.83

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.83 and last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 5661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Onex in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. raised their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

