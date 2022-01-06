Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) is Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s Largest Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation makes up approximately 4.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 2.54% of Onto Innovation worth $90,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $104.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

