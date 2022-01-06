OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.63 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $45.13 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00061995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00073156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.65 or 0.08150445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00078003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.32 or 1.00101369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007666 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

