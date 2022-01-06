OrganiGram (OGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.89 million.
Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$646.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.93 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.
OrganiGram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.
