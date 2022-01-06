OrganiGram (OGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.89 million.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$646.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.93 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.50.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

