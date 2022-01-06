Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 203.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,351 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,648,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,981,000.

OGN opened at $31.10 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

