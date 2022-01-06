Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,955 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 90,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,841 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCDX. Barclays downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

NASDAQ OCDX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 3,747,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.38.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. Analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.