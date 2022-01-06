Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in December

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of ORVMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp. engages in the evaluation, development and mining of precious and base metal deposits. Its properties include El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine, and Don Mario Mine. The company was founded on May 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

