Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in December

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of ORVMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
