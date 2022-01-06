Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,135,300 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 3,211,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

OTCMKTS OBNNF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 95,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

