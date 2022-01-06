Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,135,300 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 3,211,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
OTCMKTS OBNNF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 95,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.
About Osisko Mining
