Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,600 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the November 30th total of 3,137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PALAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,941. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paladin Energy has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
