Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,600 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the November 30th total of 3,137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PALAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,941. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paladin Energy has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

