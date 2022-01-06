Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.78. 1,942,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,068,703. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $15,046,099.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,250,094 shares of company stock worth $125,932,961. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

