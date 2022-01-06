Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.06

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 1577149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $893,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $15,046,099.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,250,094 shares of company stock worth $125,932,961. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.