Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $213.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 844,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 261,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 74.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 133,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.