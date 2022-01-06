Panoply (LON:TPX) Shares Down 1.4%

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.30). 1,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248.50 ($3.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.13. The company has a market cap of £212.43 million and a PE ratio of -627.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. Panoply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.50%.

In related news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £4,025,000 ($5,423,797.33).

About Panoply

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

