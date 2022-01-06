Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 12-Month High at $351.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 351 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 80.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 5237374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.30 ($1.04).

PANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £640.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.40.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

