Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 12-Month High at $351.00

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 351 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 80.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 5237374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.30 ($1.04).

PANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £640.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.40.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

