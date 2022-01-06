Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires New Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.30% of Neuronetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,691,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, dropped their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $112.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.37. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

