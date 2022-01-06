Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Invacare worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 12.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Invacare during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invacare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invacare during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Invacare during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of IVC opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $98.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

