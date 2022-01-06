Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 8,500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 24.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.73, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.