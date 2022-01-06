Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 911,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. MaxLinear comprises approximately 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $44,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MaxLinear by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 147,020 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,077,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -498.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

