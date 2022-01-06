Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 207.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.50% of The Ensign Group worth $20,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 112,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

