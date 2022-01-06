Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 35.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hurco Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hurco Companies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hurco Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 87,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.60 million, a P/E ratio of 202.60 and a beta of 0.49. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

