Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $8.77 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $162,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EME stock opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average of $122.05.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

