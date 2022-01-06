Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 594.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.70% of CalAmp worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CalAmp by 30.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 14.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 55.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CalAmp by 20.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $258.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.40. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

