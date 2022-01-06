Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 320.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRXXF remained flat at $$19.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. Paradox Interactive AB has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $31.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRXXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

