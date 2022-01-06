Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.58

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $5.98. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 18,071 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $112.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.