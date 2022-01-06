Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.58

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $5.98. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 18,071 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $112.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%.
About Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
