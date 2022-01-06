Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PKOH. B. Riley lowered their target price on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.63 million, a PE ratio of -173.77 and a beta of 1.17. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 87.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

