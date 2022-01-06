Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 19,010 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the period. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.04. 6,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,156. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05.

