Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 130,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PFDR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 9,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,218. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

