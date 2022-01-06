Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.4% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.76.

Adobe stock opened at $554.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $630.14 and a 200-day moving average of $623.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

