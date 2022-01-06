Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,520 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 13.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 250.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 527,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.