Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

