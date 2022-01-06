Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $367.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.39. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.60.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

