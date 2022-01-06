Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $232,000 Investment in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $123,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

BASE opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75. Couchbase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

