Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

NYSE:WH opened at $87.78 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

