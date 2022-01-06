Pendal Group Ltd Sells 44,480 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,480 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.