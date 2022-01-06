Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the November 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peninsula Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Peninsula Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 371,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,096. Peninsula Energy has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

