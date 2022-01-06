Peninsula Wealth LLC Acquires 7,348 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,710. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

