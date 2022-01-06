Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.30 and its 200-day moving average is $219.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.46.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.