Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 260 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $413.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

