Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 350 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $472.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.15. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $3,033,218. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.