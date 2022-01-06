Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.19

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.19 and traded as high as $16.25. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.59%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Peoples Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

