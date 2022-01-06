PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in PepsiCo by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of PEP opened at $173.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

