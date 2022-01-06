PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,688 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 16.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $174.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

